Tamil Nadu police bag private agency’s award for ‘Drive Against Drugs’

January 23, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu police have bagged the silver medal in the Skoch Awards 2022 in the ‘police and safety’ category. The award has been instituted by the non-governmental SKOCH Group.

According to sources in the Enforcement Bureau-CID, the award was “in recognition of the intense campaign against drugs targeting the youth, particularly school/college students”.

Besides forming anti-drugs clubs at educational institutions and using the social media extensively to reach out to the youth to create awareness of the evils of drugs, the police arranged for the world’s largest anti-drug abuse pledge that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin administered to 74 lakh students on August 11, 2022.

This was an initiative of Additional Director-General of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Enforcement Bureau-CID.

