Tamil Nadu plans to test for TB along the same lines as COVID-19
This is aimed at reducing estimated disease incidence rate to 44 per one lakh population by 2025
Tuberculosis (TB) case findings that were hit in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic have improved with targeted interventions in the State. Now, to reduce the TB burden to 44 per one lakh population by 2025, Tamil Nadu is aiming at testing more for TB along the same lines of COVID-19 to detect more cases.
Among the key objectives of the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) is to reduce the estimated TB incidence rate to 44 per one lakh population and reduce estimated mortality due to TB to 3 per one lakh population by 2025.
“We are trying to reduce the burden of TB. So, like for COVID-19, we need to test more to detect more cases. Nearly 30% case finding was hit in 2020 due to the pandemic-induced lockdowns. Now, we have bounced back to 2019 levels. TB detection rate has improved. Private sector notification of cases took a hit during COVID-19 and has started to pick up now,” Asha Frederick, Additional Director of Medical and Rural Health Services and State TB Officer, said.
