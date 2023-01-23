ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu plans to observe 100 years of Vaikom protest

January 23, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

As July 2024 marks the completion of 100 years of late social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy’s Vaikom protest, the Chief Minister is expected to make an announcement with regards to this

The Hindu Bureau

Minister E.V. Velu and M.P. Saminathan paying their respects at the Thanthai Periyar Memorial in Vaikom in Kerala. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Minister for Public Works Department E.V. Velu and Information Minister M.P. Saminathan visited the Thanthai Periyar Memorial at Vaikom in Kottayam, Kerala, as part of plans to celebrate the completion of 100 years of the Vaikom protest.

Speaking to reporters in Vaikom, Mr. Velu said they had visited the memorial on the directions of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to assess its condition. As 2024 marks the completion of 100 years of late social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy’s Vaikom protest, the Chief Minister is expected to make an announcement with regards to this.

It may be recalled that on the request of the Tamil Nadu, the Kerala government had granted a 70 cent land and a memorial in honour of Periyar, which is being maintained by the Tamil Nadu government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US