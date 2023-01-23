Tamil Nadu plans to observe 100 years of Vaikom protest

January 23, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Public Works Department E.V. Velu and Information Minister M.P. Saminathan visited the Thanthai Periyar Memorial at Vaikom in Kottayam, Kerala, as part of plans to celebrate the completion of 100 years of the Vaikom protest.

Speaking to reporters in Vaikom, Mr. Velu said they had visited the memorial on the directions of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to assess its condition. As 2024 marks the completion of 100 years of late social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy’s Vaikom protest, the Chief Minister is expected to make an announcement with regards to this.

It may be recalled that on the request of the Tamil Nadu, the Kerala government had granted a 70 cent land and a memorial in honour of Periyar, which is being maintained by the Tamil Nadu government.