Tamil Nadu plans to add 5,000 MW of wind energy this year: Energy Secretary

October 05, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Energy Secretary Beela Rajesh said the State planned to add wind energy capacity of 5,000 MW this year. At present, the installed wind energy capacity in the State is 10,225 MW.

Of the 5,000 MW capacity planned, 4,400 MW would be provided by new players and 600 MW by the existing players, she said at the valedictory session of Windergy India 2023 conference here on Thursday.

In Tamil Nadu, almost 65% of wind energy is used for captive consumption or sold to third party industrial or commercial customers. Tangedco procures only 35%, Ms. Rajesh said.

She said the State was in the process of coming out with a repowering policy for wind energy for private producers and Tangedco-owned wind mills that are 20-years-old. With that, we hope to regain our number one slot in wind energy, Ms. Rajesh added. Gujarat had surpassed Tamil Nadu as the top State for wind energy in May this year.

She further said that offshore wind held a great promise with 35 gigawatts of potential identified in the State. We would be procuring offshore wind energy by 2030 and agreements are already in place, Ms. Rajesh said.

