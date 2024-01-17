Tamil Nadu placed under ‘Best Performer’ category in States’ Startup Ranking 2022

January 17, 2024 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu was among the five States placed under the ‘Best Performer’ category in the States’ Startup Ranking 2022, released at an event in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on Tuesday.

Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh are the other States recognised under this top category. Best Performers are the leading States and Union Territories with model start-up ecosystems that set a benchmark for others. In the first two editions, Tamil Nadu was placed in the bottom-most category of ‘Emerging Ecosystem.’ It was recognised as a ‘Leader’ in the 2021 ranking, which was during the third edition.

According to the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (StartupTN), “Tamil Nadu received a maximum score of 100th percentile in three out of seven reform areas: institutional support, funding support and capacity building of enablers. Securing a 100th percentile in a reform area implies that the State has scored higher than the other participating States and Union Territories.”

Tamil Nadu secured 94th percentile in incubation and mentorship support, 79th in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship and 75th in road map to a sustainable future. StartupTN’s initiatives such as establishment of the TANSEED Fund, Tamil Nadu SC/ST Startup Fund and Innovation Voucher Program to support start-ups were mentioned in the certificate. The State was also recognised for its special seed grants for start-ups run by women and focusing on rural and green tech sectors. The States’ Startup Ranking Framework (SRF) is a periodic capacity building exercise created and released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, which evaluates India’s States and Union Territories based on their efforts to build an ecosystem conducive to start-up growth. The States’ Startup Ranking was launched in February 2018 to achieve the vision of building a robust start-up ecosystem in the country. It aims at evaluating the Indian start-up landscape through the eyes of State policy intervention, and identifies practices that accelerate growth and development of the ecosystem. Two start-ups from Tamil Nadu bagged awards. Greenviro Global Private Limited, based in Coimbatore, received the National Startup Awards 2023 under the ‘Sustainability Champion’ category. This firm has an innovative value processing technique to convert agro waste into ‘Green Charcoal Briquettes’. This is used as a substitute to wooden charcoal produced from felling of trees.

Its founder and managing director, Muruganandam V.N., told The Hindu: “We started in 2019. Currently, we have over 1,000 farmers from in and around Coimbatore in our network. We are exporting to the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Turkey and the UAE, among others. This year, we are looking to foray into more countries. We will also be coming up with a new facility at Tiruppur, Erode and nearby locations.” The second start-up, Atsuya Technologies Private Limited, bagged the Genesis Innovators of the year award. It could not be reached for comments.

In the fourth edition of the States’ Startup Ranking exercise, 28 participating States and Union Territories claimed to have provided support to over 9,000 women-led start-ups across 356 districts. As many as 22 States and Union Territories have notified a policy document covering definition for women-led start-ups and special incentives for them. A total of eight States and Union Territories have drafted a policy specifically for women-led start-ups having a clear definition of the incentives provided.

Industries Secretary V. Arun Roy said: “What helped Tamil Nadu was that we focused on start-ups outside Chennai. We wanted regional growth, so we started hubs in places such as Erode and Madurai. Social inclusion was another aspect that helped us. There is no other State that has an SC/ST fund. This made us stand apart...”

The State has over 7,000 registered start-ups, with over 2,250 of them registered in the period of consideration under SRF 2022.