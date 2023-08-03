Tamil Nadu Open University gets A+ in NAAC assessment  

August 03, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Open University has been awarded A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council in the first round of assessment.

The 21-year-old university has been awarded 3.32 CGPA out of 4. The university has 210 learning support centres and 140 community colleges, said Registrar S. Balasubramanian. TNOU is the second university in the country with the highest grade points, next only to Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Ahmedabad.

The accreditation makes the university eligible to offer online programmes with the approval of the University Grants Commission. At present, 11 lakh candidates are enrolled in the various programmes of the university.

