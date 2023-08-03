ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Open University gets A+ in NAAC assessment  

August 03, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Tamil Nadu Open University has been awarded A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council in the first round of assessment. 

The 21-year-old university has been awarded 3.32 CGPA out of 4. The university has 210 learning support centres and 140 community colleges, said Registrar S. Balasubramanian. TNOU is the second university in the country with the highest grade points, next only to Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Ahmedabad.  

The accreditation makes the university eligible to offer online programmes with the approval of the University Grants Commission. At present, 11 lakh candidates are enrolled in the various programmes of the university.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US