Tamil Nadu offers two sites for National Company Law Appellate Tribunal

The Tamil Nadu government is all set to set up a permanent bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in Chennai, a long-pending demand of legal professionals and industry here.

According to sources in the Industries Department, a letter was sent to the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs last weekend offering space at two sites near Madras High Court and assuring all support. However, they refused to disclose the sites.

Based on the letter from the Tamil Nadu government, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MoCA) has instructed its local office to inspect the two sites this week, sources in the Ministry said. The MoCA recently advertised a proposal to hire office space of not less than 10,000 sq. ft. for setting up a permanent Bench of the NCLAT at Chennai.

Currently, the NCLAT functions out of the national capital.

The NCLAT was constituted under Section 410 of the Companies Act, 2013 for hearing appeals against the orders of National Company Law Tribunal(s) (NCLT), with effect from June 1, 2016. It is the Appellate Tribunal for hearing appeals against the orders passed by NCLT(s) under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC), with effect from December 1, 2016.

The NCLAT is also the appellate tribunal that hears appeals against any direction or decision of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), as per the amendment brought to Section 410 of the Companies Act, 2013 by Section 172 of the Finance Act, 2017, with effect from May 26, 2017.

Last year, a chartered accountant, V. Venkata Siva Kumar, moved a public interest ligation in the Madras High Court seeking direction to the Centre to establish the NCLAT in Chennai.

The petition said that it was very difficult, if not impossible, to get a fair hearing as the Principal Bench in Delhi alone handled the entire volume of appeals from all over India.

It sits from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m., hearing a maximum of 30 cases against almost a 100 cases on the list, which means an average of less than six minutes per appeal, the petition said. “Many small companies located outside New Delhi, find it cumbersome and expensive to pursue the appeal remedy,” it added.

The PIL became infructuous after the Supreme Court in January directed the Centre to set up ‘circuit benches’ for the NCLAT in the next six months.

“If the NCLAT were to establish an additional presence in Chennai, it would convenience appellants, especially MSMEs, who otherwise have to travel to New Delhi and expedite disposal of cases that currently clog the system. More importantly, it will improve the ease of doing business in the State, where several industries across manufacturing, automotive, auto components, healthcare, textiles and leather have a significant presence and are trying to shift to newer business models driven by digital technologies,” Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, president of the 184-year Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), said.