Tamil Nadu now houses 50 SIPCOTs, many more are on the anvil

Tamil Nadu’s 50th SIPCOT industrial park will go live at Panapakkam along with the Tata Motors-JLR project this week. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate it. Seventeen other industrial parks are expected to come up over the next year, including the expansion of some existing parks.

According to details provided by the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT), some of the major upcoming industrial parks are at Adhagapadi in Dharmapuri; Allikulam in Thoothukudi; E. Kumaralingapuram in Virudhunagar; Nagamangalam in Krishnagiri; and Melma in Tiruvannamalai.

“Until 2021, there were only 23 industrial parks. Now, we have created 26 new SIPCOT parks. The Panapakkam park will be the 27th SIPCOT park of the DMK government and the 50th overall,” Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa told The Hindu. “Our government’s top priority has been to ensure distributed growth through strategic investments and job creation in every district, and SIPCOT’s efforts at developing industrial parks and offering seamless support to industries have contributed to our success in attracting national and international investors to all districts,” he said.

SIPCOT Managing Director K. Senthil Raj said the Corporation was focusing on specific sectors. “Earlier, we acquired land parcels and gave them to companies. Now, we are focusing on sectors like food, electric vehicle, electronic manufacturing clusters, non-leather footwear, and medical devices manufacturing. We are also creating an ecosystem for these sectors in that specific area,” he said. Citing an example, he said, “At the Tindivanam food park, an ecosystem will be created for food and related industries, and that is how we were able to ground Dabur India Limited’s project.”

In August 2024, Dabur India Limited signed a memorandum of understanding with the government to set up a consumer goods manufacturing facility. This is Dabur’s first such unit in south India.

So far, SIPCOT has developed 49 industrial parks, including six Special Economic Zones, spread over 20 districts, on a total area of 42,745 acres.

SIPCOT is moving towards creating 45,000 acres of land bank; of the total, 42,226 acres have been identified for acquisition, of which 25,903 acres are in the process of being acquired, and 3.767 acres have been acquired.

SIPCOT was established in 1971 to plan, develop, operate and promote industrial growth in Tamil Nadu.