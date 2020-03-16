Tamil Nadu notifies regulations for COVID-19

The State government on Sunday notified the Tamil Nadu COVID-19 Regulations 2020, detailing the responsibilities of hospitals and individuals and the powers of officials in relation to the diagnosis, treatment and containment of COVID-19.

The regulations, issued under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, mandate every hospital to maintain wards exclusively for examining persons suspected to have the disease. If people who are supposed to be under isolation refuse to isolate themselves, authorised officials can forcefully admit them to a hospital for isolation for the required period.

The regulations empower Collectors to impose restrictions as part of containment measures on any geographic area like a village, town, colony or settlement where COVID-19 cases have been reported. Restrictions can include sealing off the area, barring entry and exit, closure of schools and other establishments and banning vehicular movement.

The regulations bar private laboratories from collecting or testing samples for COVID-19. It also mandates persons with a travel history to countries affected by COVID-19 to inform officials and self-quarantine themselves at home for 14 days if there are no symptoms.

It prevents any person or institution from using print or electronic media to disseminate information regarding COVID-19 without prior permission from the authorities concerned.

Hospitals must follow the guidelines issued by the Centre regarding the collection of suspected persons’ travel history, history of coming into contact with COVID-19-affected persons and collection of blood samples.

All suspected cases must be reported to the City Health Officer or the Deputy Director of Health Services.