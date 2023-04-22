Tamil Nadu not joining NPS has resulted in avoidable extra expenditure of ₹1,296.61 crore: CAG

April 22, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

By not joining the National Pension Scheme and designating a fund manager in accordance with the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Act, the State government has incurred an avoidable additional expenditure of ₹1,296.61 crore since 2020-21, according to the State Finances Audit Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for the year ending March 2022, which was tabled in the Assembly on Friday.

This avoidable excess burden had been mounting year after year, thus impacting the State’s revenue expenditure and fiscal prudence, it said.

The report pointed out that the Tamil Nadu government launched the Defined Contributory Pension Scheme (DCPS) for its employees on April 1, 2003.

The scheme was applicable to all new entrants joining State government service on or after 2003. Under this system, employees contribute 10% basic pay and dearness allowance, which is matched by the State government, and both the employer’s and the employee’s contribution are initially transferred to the public account under the head Defined Contributory Pension Scheme (DCPS).

DCPS accounts of individual government employees are maintained by the Government Data Centre (GDC). Every year, GDC calculates the interest due at the notified rates and credits the interest into the DCPS accounts of the employees, the report said.

For the year ending March 2022, the CAG said the expenditure on pension and other retirement benefits, in respect of State government employees recruited on or before March 31, 2003, was ₹26,249.95 crore, which was 10.33% of the total revenue expenditure of ₹2,54,030.42 crore.

On creation of the National Pension System (NPS) architecture, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), in 2008 and 2009, requested the State government to join NPS.

In 2010, the State government declined to join the NPS architecture, and initially cited the non-enactment of the PFRDA Act by Parliament to justify its decision to continue with the existing system of retaining pension fund money in the public account of the State.

Even after 19 years had lapsed since the inception of DCPS, the State government did not join NPS and designate the fund manager, the CAG noted.

The State government invested a portion of the amount from the DCPS Fund in the “New Group Superannuation Scheme with Cash Accumulation Plan” with the Life Insurance Corporation of India, and also in Treasury Bills.

The average rate of return on investment with the designated fund managers was between 9.50% and 9.91% for both State and Central government employees. However, the State government earned interest at the rate of 5.47% from LIC and 4.29% from Treasury Bills in 2021-22, the CAG said.

In order to pay 7.10% interest to subscribers, on a par with General Provident Fund subscribers, the additional average interest burden of 2.22% was being borne by the State government from its own resources, which was an avoidable extra expenditure, the CAG said. It recommended that the State government consider appointing a fund manager to ensure better returns.

The Additional Chief Secretary has pointed stated that an Expert Committee constituted by the state government to examine the the feasibility of implementing the demand of continuing the old pension scheme and to make recommendation on the possible option to Government for appropriate decisions has submitted its report on November 27, 2018, which was under examination, CAG said.

He has also pointed out that the state government has not yet taken a policy decision on investing the funds through fund manager under PFRDA.

