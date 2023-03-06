Tamil Nadu news developments today

March 06, 2023 09:10 am | Updated 09:11 am IST

Here is a list of stories to look for in Tamil Nadu today

CM M.K. Stalin to participate in the 200th anniversary of ‘Thol Selai Porattam’ (struggle for the upper garment) in Nagercoil tonight. CM to chair a review meeting of five Collectors in Madurai Bihar team of officials in Coimbatore to hold meetings on the migrant workers issue. The Forest Department creates fire lines to prevent incidents of forest fire in Coimbatore division. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to virtually launch IIT Madras’ second online BS degree programme. Jallikattu at Mangalapuram and Periyakulam villages in Pudukottai district. Chennai Traffic Police has collected Rs. 5 crore fines in drunken drive cases. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

