- CM M.K. Stalin to participate in the 200th anniversary of ‘Thol Selai Porattam’ (struggle for the upper garment) in Nagercoil tonight.
- CM to chair a review meeting of five Collectors in Madurai
- Bihar team of officials in Coimbatore to hold meetings on the migrant workers issue.
- The Forest Department creates fire lines to prevent incidents of forest fire in Coimbatore division.
- Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to virtually launch IIT Madras’ second online BS degree programme.
- Jallikattu at Mangalapuram and Periyakulam villages in Pudukottai district.
- Chennai Traffic Police has collected Rs. 5 crore fines in drunken drive cases.
