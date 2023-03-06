  1. CM M.K. Stalin to participate in the 200th anniversary of ‘Thol Selai Porattam’ (struggle for the upper garment) in Nagercoil tonight.
  2. CM to chair a review meeting of five Collectors in Madurai
  3. Bihar team of officials in Coimbatore to hold meetings on the migrant workers issue.
  4. The Forest Department creates fire lines to prevent incidents of forest fire in Coimbatore division.
  5. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to virtually launch IIT Madras’ second online BS degree programme.
  6. Jallikattu at Mangalapuram and Periyakulam villages in Pudukottai district.
  7. Chennai Traffic Police has collected Rs. 5 crore fines in drunken drive cases.