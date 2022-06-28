Tamil Nadu news developments today

The Hindu Bureau June 28, 2022 08:49 IST

Here are the news developments from Tamil Nadu to watch look for today

Sagar Kavach, a coastal security exercise is to commence in the Pudukottai district to check the alertness of Coastal Security Group and local police personnel. Families of four fishermen who went fishing from Kasimedu harbour and have not returned home are worried about their whereabouts. They have urged the Chief Minister to send in a search team to find the men. The achievements of Thanjavur’s Maharaja Serfoji II will be highlighted during the year-long celebration of the 225th anniversary of his coronation being launched on Wednesday by the royal family trust. Central Crime Branch arrested a key accused in a wheat procurement fraud case. Speaker M. Appavu to release water from Vadakku Pachchaiyar Dam for ‘kar’ paddy cultivation. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.



