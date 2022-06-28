Tamil Nadu news developments today
Here are the news developments from Tamil Nadu to watch look for today
- Sagar Kavach, a coastal security exercise is to commence in the Pudukottai district to check the alertness of Coastal Security Group and local police personnel.
- Families of four fishermen who went fishing from Kasimedu harbour and have not returned home are worried about their whereabouts. They have urged the Chief Minister to send in a search team to find the men.
- The achievements of Thanjavur’s Maharaja Serfoji II will be highlighted during the year-long celebration of the 225th anniversary of his coronation being launched on Wednesday by the royal family trust.
- Central Crime Branch arrested a key accused in a wheat procurement fraud case.
- Speaker M. Appavu to release water from Vadakku Pachchaiyar Dam for ‘kar’ paddy cultivation.
