Tamil Nadu news developments today
- The Water Resources Department will rebuild the dilapidated check dam across the Cooum river near Sorancheri. Work is set to begin in a couple of days -
- CM to open CMC Ranipet campus through video conferencing today.
- Sunday Story - Will there be any ramifications to the proposal of Sterlite to sell its copper smelter in Thoothukudi?
- Union Minister Piyush Goyal press meet, meetings at Texfair expo and with CII.
- Chennai Corporation launches robotic science courses in Chennai Schools.
- Chennai Corporation is planning to add new areas such as Adayalampattu following demands from residents of the neighboring panchayats.
