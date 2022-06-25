  1. The Water Resources Department will rebuild the dilapidated check dam across the Cooum river near Sorancheri. Work is set to begin in a couple of days -
  2. CM to open CMC Ranipet campus through video conferencing today.
  3. Sunday Story - Will there be any ramifications to the proposal of Sterlite to sell its copper smelter in Thoothukudi? 
  4. Union Minister Piyush Goyal press meet, meetings at Texfair expo and with CII.
  5. Chennai Corporation launches robotic science courses in Chennai Schools.  
  6. Chennai Corporation is planning to add new areas such as Adayalampattu following demands from residents of the neighboring panchayats.