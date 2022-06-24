Tamil Nadu news developments today
Here are the latest news developments to look out for form Tamil Nadu today
- The Meteorological department forecasts light to moderate rains to continue over T.N. till Monday. Chennai will experience thunderstorms with moderate rains for two more days.
- Aavin milk supply was delayed in several parts of South Chennai on Friday.
- IUML cadre to lay siege to Palayamkottai MLA’s office demanding the implementation of the release of Muslim prisoners languishing behind the bars for several years, the DMK’s poll promise.
- Textile machinery fair takes off in Coimbatore.
- Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi is participating in a function at Periyar University.
- Escalators are being installed at more platforms at Tiruchi Junction as part of the improvement of passenger amenities.
- VCK founder Thirumavalavan postpones temple entry protest in Vadakkumarai village in Salem.
