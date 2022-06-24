Tamil Nadu news developments today

The Hindu Bureau June 24, 2022 09:46 IST

A stormwater drain under construction filled with rainwater at Ganesapuram Main Road in Vyasarpadi. File | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Here are the latest news developments to look out for form Tamil Nadu today

The Meteorological department forecasts light to moderate rains to continue over T.N. till Monday. Chennai will experience thunderstorms with moderate rains for two more days. Aavin milk supply was delayed in several parts of South Chennai on Friday. IUML cadre to lay siege to Palayamkottai MLA’s office demanding the implementation of the release of Muslim prisoners languishing behind the bars for several years, the DMK’s poll promise. Textile machinery fair takes off in Coimbatore. Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi is participating in a function at Periyar University. Escalators are being installed at more platforms at Tiruchi Junction as part of the improvement of passenger amenities. VCK founder Thirumavalavan postpones temple entry protest in Vadakkumarai village in Salem. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.



