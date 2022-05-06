Tamil Nadu news developments today

The Hindu Bureau May 06, 2022 08:31 IST

Value additions from coir exhibited at Uzhavar Angadi at Gobi in Erode | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today

Assembly proceedings- Demand for Grants for Adi Dravidar Department to be presented today. Class 10 exams begin today. Union minister for MSMEs flags off Coir run, visits units in Coimbatore. Autopsy of elephant that was found dead near Thudiyalur to be carried out today. Works under Smart Cities Mission in Tiruppur and Coimbatore inspected by Single-Member Inquiry Committee PWC Davidar. Ooty dog show begins today. Food safety officials continue to inspect hotels and eateries against selling stale meat. HC Madurai Bench to continue to hear the bail petition of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath functionary Rahmatullah. He has been accused of threatening the Karnataka High Court judges who delivered the judgment in the Hijab case, at a protest in Madurai. HC Madurai Bench to continue to hear a batch of petitions filed seeking a direction to the State to protect river Vaigai. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.



