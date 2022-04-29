Tamil Nadu news developments today

The Hindu Bureau April 29, 2022 09:07 IST

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today

Bull tamers in action at a jallikattu held at Narathamalai in Pudukottai district | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Assembly proceedings- Demand for Health Department to be presented. Jallikattu to be held at Udayapatti village in Tiruchi district. Thousands of devotees witness Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple car festival. Garbage is still burning in Chennai’s Perungudi dumpyard for third day. District administratiion in Tirupatur to organise grievances meeting for farmers today. Read more from Tamil Nadu here.



