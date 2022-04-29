Tamil Nadu news developments today
Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today
- Assembly proceedings- Demand for Health Department to be presented.
- Jallikattu to be held at Udayapatti village in Tiruchi district.
- Thousands of devotees witness Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple car festival.
- Garbage is still burning in Chennai’s Perungudi dumpyard for third day.
- District administratiion in Tirupatur to organise grievances meeting for farmers today.
