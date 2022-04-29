  1. Assembly proceedings- Demand for Health Department to be presented.
  2. Jallikattu to be held at Udayapatti village in Tiruchi district.
  3. Thousands of devotees witness Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple car festival.
  4. Garbage is still burning in Chennai’s Perungudi dumpyard for third day.
  5. District administratiion in Tirupatur to organise grievances meeting for farmers today.