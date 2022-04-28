Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today

A youth taming a bull at Jallikattu at Soriparaipatti near Natham on Friday. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Assembly proceedings- Demand for Handlooms, Commercial Taxes and Registration Departments to be presented. Jallikattu to be held at Seemanur village in Pudukottai district Institute of Entrepreneurship and Career Development of Bharathidasan University to host a DST workshop on emerging technologies for school students. A.S. Kumari, Chairperson, Tamil Nadu Women’s Commission, to inspect women’s homes/hostels in Tiruchi. HC Madurai Bench to pronounce orders on a batch of appeals and petitions pertaining to the maintenance of the Tiruchendur temple. Mass clean-up campaign in Madurai city, Mayor inaugurates. Read more news on Tamil Nadu here.



