Tamil Nadu news developments today
Key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today
- Assembly proceedings- Demand for Handlooms, Commercial Taxes and Registration Departments to be presented.
- Jallikattu to be held at Seemanur village in Pudukottai district
- Institute of Entrepreneurship and Career Development of Bharathidasan University to host a DST workshop on emerging technologies for school students.
- A.S. Kumari, Chairperson, Tamil Nadu Women’s Commission, to inspect women’s homes/hostels in Tiruchi.
- HC Madurai Bench to pronounce orders on a batch of appeals and petitions pertaining to the maintenance of the Tiruchendur temple.
- Mass clean-up campaign in Madurai city, Mayor inaugurates.
