Tamil Nadu news developments today
Here are the key news developments from Tamil Nady to look out for today
- Assembly proceedings– Demand for grants for Social Welfare and Differently Abled Welfare Departments to be presented.
- Sports meet for persons with disabilities to be inaugurated in Tiruvannamalai.
- HC Madurai Bench to continue to hear the petition filed by farmers seeking a direction from the authorities to reopen the Alanganallur Sugar Mill in Madurai.
- Centre for skill and capacity building to be inaugurated at Bharathidasan University in Tiruchi.
