The Hindu Bureau April 21, 2022 09:12 IST

A view of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, in Madurai. File | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Here are the key news developments from Tamil Nady to look out for today

Assembly proceedings– Demand for grants for Social Welfare and Differently Abled Welfare Departments to be presented. Sports meet for persons with disabilities to be inaugurated in Tiruvannamalai. HC Madurai Bench to continue to hear the petition filed by farmers seeking a direction from the authorities to reopen the Alanganallur Sugar Mill in Madurai. Centre for skill and capacity building to be inaugurated at Bharathidasan University in Tiruchi. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.



