September 27, 2023 09:22 am | Updated 09:22 am IST

WRD to increase water release from Poondi reservoir on Wednesday as the water body receives more inflow from catchment areas. Meanwhile, IMD has forecast scattered rains to continue over TN and it may be heavy in districts along western ghats till the month-end. Ooty government arts college principal was caught on video accepting Rs. 10,000 bribe from student for using Adi-Dravidar hostel. Chennai Corporation council meeting. A history sheeter Mohan Raj found murdered near Manimangalam. Establishment of Agro Industrial corridor between Tiruchi and Nagapattinam is making slow progress. Tamil Nadu’s annual peak energy demand expected to be 20,806 MW in 2024-25, as per data published by Central Electricity Authority. Teacher Education University students complain of delay in getting their certificates post-graduation. Airports Authority of India has been waiting for nearly 100 acres of land for construction of satellite terminal at Chennai airport from the State government. Work to construct a high level bridge on road connecting Uthiramerur and Kancheepuram across Cheyyar river is nearing completion.

