Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on October 5, 2022

An outer view of the Coimbatore International Airport. Officials from the DRI seized smuggled gold from six persons at the airport today. Representational image. | Photo Credit: The hindu

1. Railways to run two additional trains between Coimbatore & Gorakhpur to handle festive rush.

2. DRI officials seize gold from six passengers at Coimbatore airport

3. Justice T. Raja, Acting Chief Justice, High Court of Madras, to inaugurate Judicial Magistrate courts in Karaikal today

4. Leopard rescued from snare in Gudalur dies from injuries.

5. Kallakurichi district administration to launch mobile app for grievance redressal.