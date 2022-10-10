Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on October 10, 2022

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will launch AG&P Pratham’s liquefied CNG station at walajah in ranipet district via video conferencing.

2. The Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi will conduct a review meeting of centrally funded schemes at Namakkal Collectorate today.

3. BJP leader and Union Minister L. Murugan to address a public meeting commemorating the anniversary of “Ram sevaks martyrs” in Denkanikottai.

4. Widespread rain in many parts of Southern districts, schools declare holiday in Ramanathapuram district.

5. Fire and Rescue Services Department has issued several conditions for issuing licenses to set up temporary fire cracker shops for Deepavali.

6. Former Puducherry Chief Minister and Congress leader V. Narayanasamy to meet the press today

7. Committee to Protect Journalists to launch ‘Trust Law - CPJ Handbook on Legal Rights and Remedies for Indian Journalists’ in Asian College of Journalism, Chennai today.