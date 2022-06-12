Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

A man walks through a flooded rood amidst heavy rain | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

June 12, 2022 10:10 IST

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on June 12, 2022.

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. A truck laden with liquor meant to be distributed to Tasmac outlets overturned at Karumathampatti, Coimbatore

2. Southern Railway GM and Salem division DRM to inspect the train scheduled to be operated between Coimbatore and Shirdi

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Heavy rains lead to flooded roads and overflowing sewage drains in Ooty

4. Under Operation Kandhuvatti (usury) Namakkal district police registered cases against 11 persons and arrested three

5. Vaikasi Visakam festival today.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.