Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

A man walks through a flooded rood amidst heavy rain | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M
Tamil Nadu BureauJune 12, 2022 10:10 IST
Updated: June 12, 2022 10:10 IST

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. A truck laden with liquor meant to be distributed to Tasmac outlets overturned at Karumathampatti, Coimbatore

2. Southern Railway GM and Salem division DRM to inspect the train scheduled to be operated between Coimbatore and Shirdi

3. Heavy rains lead to flooded roads and overflowing sewage drains in Ooty

4. Under Operation Kandhuvatti (usury) Namakkal district police registered cases against 11 persons and arrested three

5. Vaikasi Visakam festival today.

