Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

June 10, 2022 08:58 IST

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today.

1. Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, L. Murugan will inspect cattle farm and livestock farm in Krishnagiri District

2. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to flag off new patrol vehicles, as part of efforts to strengthen the police control room and for efficient regulation of traffic in Greater Chennai Police.

3. Forest department deploys drone to monitor tiger movement in Talavadi

4. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate new projects of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board and to hand over allotment orders to beneficiaries.

5. Police probe after a temple priest arrested in Pudukottai district on charges of sexually assaulting minor girl in his house.

6. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to unveil foundation stones for the construction of various buildings by the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments; also to inaugurate completed projects.