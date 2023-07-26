July 26, 2023 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to address the DMK booth committee members belonging to Delta districts in Tiruchi. Higher education department issues details of how colleges will adhere to the model syllabus from this year. Industries in Tiruppur resort to alternate day working for workers as they are hit by lack of orders The transport department plans to recruit nearly 800 drivers and conductors on contract basis to fill the shortages in state transport corporations. Official launch of the healthy interventions at the workplace report by Public Health Foundation of India, MDRF, Harvard and Emory varsities. A workforce app has been developed for all Chennai corporation officials from the commissioner to assistant engineers in every zone to recover grievances, address them with a phone book that has numbers of every one needed during a disaster. A citizen engagement platform is soon to follow. This is one the initiatives that will prove useful during the northeast monsoon. With CMRL removing street lights and placing focus lamps inside the barricades, driving on OMR and on the Porur - Poonamallee High Road after dark has become difficult for motorists. The lights are at a lower level, do not shed enough light on the carriageway and also end up blinding motorist. Governor R.N. Ravi to visit Chola inscription site, Uthiramerur, Kancheepuram district. Tangedco has current dues of ₹4,578 crore and legacy dues of ₹11,677 crore.

