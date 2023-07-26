- Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to address the DMK booth committee members belonging to Delta districts in Tiruchi.
- Higher education department issues details of how colleges will adhere to the model syllabus from this year.
- Industries in Tiruppur resort to alternate day working for workers as they are hit by lack of orders
- The transport department plans to recruit nearly 800 drivers and conductors on contract basis to fill the shortages in state transport corporations.
- Official launch of the healthy interventions at the workplace report by Public Health Foundation of India, MDRF, Harvard and Emory varsities.
- A workforce app has been developed for all Chennai corporation officials from the commissioner to assistant engineers in every zone to recover grievances, address them with a phone book that has numbers of every one needed during a disaster. A citizen engagement platform is soon to follow. This is one the initiatives that will prove useful during the northeast monsoon.
- With CMRL removing street lights and placing focus lamps inside the barricades, driving on OMR and on the Porur - Poonamallee High Road after dark has become difficult for motorists. The lights are at a lower level, do not shed enough light on the carriageway and also end up blinding motorist.
- Governor R.N. Ravi to visit Chola inscription site, Uthiramerur, Kancheepuram district.
- Tangedco has current dues of ₹4,578 crore and legacy dues of ₹11,677 crore.
