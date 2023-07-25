July 25, 2023 08:58 am | Updated 08:58 am IST

The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party to extend invitation to coalition parties to participate in the padayatra to be led by State president K. Annamalai, commencing on July 28, from Rameswaram. Read more The school education department will launch the ‘manarkeni’ app today- in a push towards making lessons digitally available for students across classes. Manipur-native workers to stage a protest in Coimbatore with regard to the violence in the north-eastern State.. Muthiyalpet police arrested a prime suspect who was involved in extortion and other offences. The suspect Toufique, TN Head of Muslim Defence Force (founder of Naam Manidhar Katchi) was on the run since 2020. He had fled to Sri Lanka. Tiruchi Police make detailed arrangements for CM Stalin’s two day visit to Tiruchi. He will take part in a party meeting and open agri expo. Pondicherry University Vice Chancellor to address the media today. National Research Development Corporation press meet in Puducherry today.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

