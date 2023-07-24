  1. World chess champion Viswanathan Anand interacts with students as part of ‘Leadership through Sports’ programme at a school in Tiruchi.
  2. Application registration begins for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam at PDS outlets. CM Stalin launching the camp for Magalir Uimai Thittam in Dharmapuri.
  3. Puducherry Govt issues Letter of Intent to private firm for supply of 25 electric buses.
  4. VCK leader Thol. Tirumavalavan to participate in a demonstration in Madurai against attacks in Manipur.
  5. DMK women’s wing, AIDWA organise demonstrations against Manipur riots