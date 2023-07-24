- World chess champion Viswanathan Anand interacts with students as part of ‘Leadership through Sports’ programme at a school in Tiruchi.
- Application registration begins for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam at PDS outlets. CM Stalin launching the camp for Magalir Uimai Thittam in Dharmapuri.
- Puducherry Govt issues Letter of Intent to private firm for supply of 25 electric buses.
- VCK leader Thol. Tirumavalavan to participate in a demonstration in Madurai against attacks in Manipur.
- DMK women’s wing, AIDWA organise demonstrations against Manipur riots
