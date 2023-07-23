July 23, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:27 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today

Murder of PMK functionary: NIA conducting searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu. CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury to address public meeting in Madurai. T.N. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian to flag off a rally by medical college students in Madurai. Press meet at GRH. National Platform for Small Scale Fish Workers and other fishermen organisations have rejected the Coastal Regulation Zone Amendment Notification issued recently by the Ministry of Environment. They said that it was another instance of flouting all democratic norms and legal proprieties to promote interests of the corporate sector against conservation of coastal natural resources and the livelihood of small-scale fishing communities. Over ₹13 crores sanctioned under the Central Grants Fund to the Coimbatore Corporation for stormwater drains in five wards.

