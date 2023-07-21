July 21, 2023 08:41 am | Updated 08:41 am IST

AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to address AIADMK cadres in his Edappadi assembly constituency today. The Joint Action Council of College Teachers (JAC) to stage demonstration against New Education Policy today. Nilgiris tea growers demand fixing minimum price for tea at ₹40 per kg of green leaf. Textile Commissioner to have meeting with the industry today on the crisis faced by textile unit. Government Railway Police picked up a couple of suspects in connection with inquiry into the murder of vendor woman at Saidapet Railway station in Chennai. Inauguration of mega book-exhibition by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. Karaikal police set up cyber crime cell to monitor and prevent cyber crimes in the district. Rail users seek the introduction of MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) services in shorter routes in Tiruchi Divison as most sections have been electrified. Chairman, CII, Southern Region Kamal Bali, to interact with media in Puducherry today. Former Puducherry MP, Ramadass, urges the UT govt. to map poverty with relevant indices for targeted alleviation programmes

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT