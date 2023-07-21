- AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to address AIADMK cadres in his Edappadi assembly constituency today.
- The Joint Action Council of College Teachers (JAC) to stage demonstration against New Education Policy today.
- Nilgiris tea growers demand fixing minimum price for tea at ₹40 per kg of green leaf.
- Textile Commissioner to have meeting with the industry today on the crisis faced by textile unit.
- Government Railway Police picked up a couple of suspects in connection with inquiry into the murder of vendor woman at Saidapet Railway station in Chennai.
- Inauguration of mega book-exhibition by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.
- Karaikal police set up cyber crime cell to monitor and prevent cyber crimes in the district.
- Rail users seek the introduction of MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) services in shorter routes in Tiruchi Divison as most sections have been electrified.
- Chairman, CII, Southern Region Kamal Bali, to interact with media in Puducherry today.
- Former Puducherry MP, Ramadass, urges the UT govt. to map poverty with relevant indices for targeted alleviation programmes
