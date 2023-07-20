July 20, 2023 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to continue to hear the petition filed by Income Tax officials seeking the cancellation of the bail that was granted to those who had attacked the officials when they searched the premises of the persons known to Minister V. Senthilbalaji. Perambalur Police launches Petitioner Feedback Software to convey to the petitioners the current status of their petitions containing their grievances at the police station level. Environment Minister Meyyanathan to inaugurate agriculture extension centre buildings in Mayiladuthurai district. Work on ₹665.75 crore drinking water project for Radhapuram constituency to commence today. Salem Corporation has asked bulk waste generators to register with Salem Corporation and to create infrastructure to recycle the waste on their own. Pondy Industries Minister Namassivayam to participate in CII event on MSMEs. Three including a woman arrested by the Chennai city police for ganja peddling in Kannagi Nagar. Chennai Corporation to demolish a private building that was damaged during storm water drain work.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT