July 19, 2023 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu to release water from Papanasam Dam for ‘kar’ paddy cultivation. Joint Action Council of College Teachers press meet in Madurai. The teachers have urged the State government to withdraw the move to introduce a common syllabus in Universities in Tamil Nadu.. Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development. Udhayanidhi Stalin. to chair review meeting in Kallakurichi. Former Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanasamy to address the media today. Zoology department of Jamal Mohamed College, Tiruchi, launches vaccine research centre. VCK Sivakasi Corporation Councillor arrested for assaulting his party man. Pollution Control Board in Tiruppur joins hands with educational institutions for carrying out environment-remediation activities.

