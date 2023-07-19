- Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu to release water from Papanasam Dam for ‘kar’ paddy cultivation.
- Joint Action Council of College Teachers press meet in Madurai. The teachers have urged the State government to withdraw the move to introduce a common syllabus in Universities in Tamil Nadu..
- Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development. Udhayanidhi Stalin. to chair review meeting in Kallakurichi.
- Former Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanasamy to address the media today.
- Zoology department of Jamal Mohamed College, Tiruchi, launches vaccine research centre.
- VCK Sivakasi Corporation Councillor arrested for assaulting his party man.
- Pollution Control Board in Tiruppur joins hands with educational institutions for carrying out environment-remediation activities.
