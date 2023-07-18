July 18, 2023 08:46 am | Updated 08:46 am IST

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Tamil nadu Higher Education Minister, K. Ponmudy and his son and DMK MP P. Gautham Sigamani again for second day on Tuesday evening to for questioning, sources said. Earlier, the questioning of Mr. Ponmudy by the ED concluded in the early hours of Tuesday.. In the peak wind season, energy generators demand banking option for wind energy. The Forest Department intensifies monitoring and checking of electric fences bordering forests in Coimbatore district. The transport commissioner has issued orders for issuing permits for transport vehicles operated with batteries, without collecting any fees. To improve students’ skills and fluency in English, corporation schools have begun teaching oral communication and other activities that involve interacting with their peers to build confidence. A number of completed projects have not been put to use for the residents of various zones of Chennai Corporation. The Phase V of IOC’s parivarthan, providing training to children of juvenile homes begins. Children of Chennai home too part of the pilot.

