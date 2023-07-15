- Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate Kalaignar centenary library in Madurai today.
- Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulator says a well co-ordinated approach is required on the part of Tangedco’s head quarters to direct all the field and subordinate officers to comply with its orders on consumers centric matters.
- Chennai Corporation to open control room today for helping residents who apply for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam.
- In the last one year, 47 persons of which 29 were children underwent bone marrow transplants at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. There is a four to five-fold increase in the number of patients,
- Several highways roads to be upgraded under CRIDP scheme for 2023-24,
- Icf GM Mallya talks about the new VB to be produced including the sleeper class trains.
- Avadi Police arrested a youth from Bihar who allegedly procured ganja chocolates in a market of Bihar and distributed to the vendors in the State.
- Koladi lake near Thiruverkadu continues to face threat of encroachments. WRD has removed boundary stones laid for layout and demarcated lake boundary.
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.
ADVERTISEMENT