July 15, 2023 10:00 am | Updated 10:00 am IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate Kalaignar centenary library in Madurai today. Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulator says a well co-ordinated approach is required on the part of Tangedco’s head quarters to direct all the field and subordinate officers to comply with its orders on consumers centric matters. Chennai Corporation to open control room today for helping residents who apply for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam. In the last one year, 47 persons of which 29 were children underwent bone marrow transplants at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. There is a four to five-fold increase in the number of patients, Several highways roads to be upgraded under CRIDP scheme for 2023-24, Icf GM Mallya talks about the new VB to be produced including the sleeper class trains. Avadi Police arrested a youth from Bihar who allegedly procured ganja chocolates in a market of Bihar and distributed to the vendors in the State. Koladi lake near Thiruverkadu continues to face threat of encroachments. WRD has removed boundary stones laid for layout and demarcated lake boundary.

