July 14, 2023 08:40 am | Updated 08:41 am IST

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has alleged that Periyar University mandated a different set of qualifications, distinct from UGC guidelines, for the posts of Registrar, Controller of Examination, and Director of Distance Education making all the teachers of the University ineligible for the posts. Thanjavur district administration’s fiat to home stay and bed and breakfast service providers to register their facilities with Tourism Department or else face legal action. Forests Minister M. Mathiventhan to plant mangroves at Kondrukkadu village in Kovalam, along East Coast Road as part of Green TN Mission. Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Committee on Government Assurances to inspect various ongoing infrastructure projects in Nagapattinam district. Lieutenant General K.S. Brar, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat area takes part in Sparsh Outreach programme for defence pensioners at Tiruchi. A sit- in protest by farmers in Tiruppur enters 10th day. They demand Procurement of agricultural produce based on M.S.Swaminathan Committee formula. Agriculture minister M.R.K. Paneerselvam to inaugurate Agri Intex in Coimbatore. CREDAI Coimbatore press meet on the hike in registration charges. Erode Corporation’s urgent council meeting to be held today.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT