- Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan to participate in Prime Minister’s ‘Rozgar Mela’ in Tiruchi today,
- BJP State executive committee meeting in Cuddalore today.
- CPI (M) to hold protests near Raj Bhavan seeking resignation of Governor R.N. Ravi
- TMC leader G K Vasan accepts AIADMK’s request to allow it to field a candidate in Erode East Assembly bypoll
- Airports Authority of India plans to carry out a detailed project report for the transport planning to ease congestion within the airport premises.
- Ten villages/tourist towns including Kodaikanal, Rameshwaram and Hogennakal selected to be made climate-smart. In bigger towns the main local body or village will be the focus, said Addtl Chief Secy Supriya Sahu.
- The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has announced traffic changes for two years in Korukkupet as Corporation & Railway Department have proposed the construction of Railway Over Bridge (ROB) at Korukupet Railway Crossing in Manali Road.
- DMK legal wing to organise conferernce on “Governor - What Constitution says” today at Periyar Thidal in Chennai.
