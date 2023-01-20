Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

January 20, 2023 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan to participate in Prime Minister's 'Rozgar Mela' in Tiruchi today, BJP State executive committee meeting in Cuddalore today. CPI (M) to hold protests near Raj Bhavan seeking resignation of Governor R.N. Ravi TMC leader G K Vasan accepts AIADMK's request to allow it to field a candidate in Erode East Assembly bypoll Airports Authority of India plans to carry out a detailed project report for the transport planning to ease congestion within the airport premises. Ten villages/tourist towns including Kodaikanal, Rameshwaram and Hogennakal selected to be made climate-smart. In bigger towns the main local body or village will be the focus, said Addtl Chief Secy Supriya Sahu. The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has announced traffic changes for two years in Korukkupet as Corporation & Railway Department have proposed the construction of Railway Over Bridge (ROB) at Korukupet Railway Crossing in Manali Road. DMK legal wing to organise conferernce on "Governor - What Constitution says" today at Periyar Thidal in Chennai.

