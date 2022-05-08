Tamil Nadu

Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

K.N. Nehru. File. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M
Tamil Nadu BureauMay 08, 2022 09:29 IST
Updated: May 08, 2022 09:29 IST

1. Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru will inspect various Smart Cities project sites and address the press in Coimbatore today.

2. Health Minister Subramanian to visit vaccination camps in Salem today.

3. SDPI has condemned the Tamil Nadu Governor for his observations on the PFI, Kulathur Mani is set to address a public meeting in Ramanathapuram.

4. Jallikattu to take place at Thenur village in Pudukottai district.

5. Nirmala Sitharaman will participate in Thuglak magazine anniversary event.

