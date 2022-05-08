Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
1. Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru will inspect various Smart Cities project sites and address the press in Coimbatore today.
2. Health Minister Subramanian to visit vaccination camps in Salem today.
3. SDPI has condemned the Tamil Nadu Governor for his observations on the PFI, Kulathur Mani is set to address a public meeting in Ramanathapuram.
4. Jallikattu to take place at Thenur village in Pudukottai district.
5. Nirmala Sitharaman will participate in Thuglak magazine anniversary event.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.