Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru will inspect various Smart Cities project sites and address the press in Coimbatore today. 2. Health Minister Subramanian to visit vaccination camps in Salem today. 3. SDPI has condemned the Tamil Nadu Governor for his observations on the PFI, Kulathur Mani is set to address a public meeting in Ramanathapuram. 4. Jallikattu to take place at Thenur village in Pudukottai district. 5. Nirmala Sitharaman will participate in Thuglak magazine anniversary event. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.



