Tamil Nadu

Top news developments from Tamil Nadu today

Union Minister Narayan Rane. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. Transportation demand to be presented in the Assembly by Minister Siva Sankar.

2. Class 12 students from State Board schools begin their board exams today.

3. Union Minister for MSMEs Narayan Rane will hold a press meet in Coimbatore.

4. CM Stalin to participate at traders conference of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu in Tiruchi.

5. Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath functionary Rahamatullah of Madurai has moved the Madurai Bench of High Court seeking bail. He has been accused of threatening the Karnataka High Court judges who delivered the judgment in the Hijab case.

Read more news on Tamil Nadu here.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 5, 2022 9:32:12 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-news-developments-may-5-2022/article65383853.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY