Top news developments from Tamil Nadu today

Tamil Nadu Bureau May 05, 2022 09:29 IST

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today

1. Transportation demand to be presented in the Assembly by Minister Siva Sankar. 2. Class 12 students from State Board schools begin their board exams today. 3. Union Minister for MSMEs Narayan Rane will hold a press meet in Coimbatore. 4. CM Stalin to participate at traders conference of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu in Tiruchi. 5. Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath functionary Rahamatullah of Madurai has moved the Madurai Bench of High Court seeking bail. He has been accused of threatening the Karnataka High Court judges who delivered the judgment in the Hijab case. Read more news on Tamil Nadu here.



