Top news developments from Tamil Nadu today

Auroville near Puducherry. File. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar
Tamil Nadu BureauMay 03, 2022 09:12 IST
Updated: May 03, 2022 09:12 IST

1. Auroville will start removing unauthorised structure after NGT order.

2. Highways Minister E.V. Velu will inspect and review ongoing works in Tiruchi and inaugurate new road works

3. Stoppages at three halt stations each as before has been given for Tiruchi-Tirupadripuliyur and Tiruvarur -Karaikudi passenger trains by the Southern Railway

