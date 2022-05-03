Top news developments from Tamil Nadu today
Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today
1. Auroville will start removing unauthorised structure after NGT order.
2. Highways Minister E.V. Velu will inspect and review ongoing works in Tiruchi and inaugurate new road works
3. Stoppages at three halt stations each as before has been given for Tiruchi-Tirupadripuliyur and Tiruvarur -Karaikudi passenger trains by the Southern Railway
