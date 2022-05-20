Top news developments from Tamil Nadu today

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 20, 2022 08:55 IST

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today

1. Chief Minister will inaugurate the 124th annual flower show in Ooty today.

2. PWD Minister E.V. Velu will chair a review meeting in Thoothukudi today.

3. BJP to hold demonstration to condemn violations that led to stone quarry accident in Tirunelveli

4. HC Madurai Bench has granted bail to one person and denied bail to two others in a Tirunelveli illegal sand mining case

5. Passenger Services Committee members of the Railway Board to inspect Tiruchi Junction to ascertain facilities.

6. Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru & Monitoring Officer to inspect desilting of Kudamurutti and other water courses in flood prone areas of Tiruchi city.

