Top news developments from Tamil Nadu today
Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today
1. Chief Minister will inaugurate the 124th annual flower show in Ooty today.
2. PWD Minister E.V. Velu will chair a review meeting in Thoothukudi today.
3. BJP to hold demonstration to condemn violations that led to stone quarry accident in Tirunelveli
4. HC Madurai Bench has granted bail to one person and denied bail to two others in a Tirunelveli illegal sand mining case
5. Passenger Services Committee members of the Railway Board to inspect Tiruchi Junction to ascertain facilities.
6. Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru & Monitoring Officer to inspect desilting of Kudamurutti and other water courses in flood prone areas of Tiruchi city.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.