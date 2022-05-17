Tamil Nadu

Top news developments from Tamil Nadu today

Rain lashes Madurai on May 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: Ashok R
Tamil Nadu BureauMay 17, 2022 09:29 IST
Updated: May 17, 2022 09:29 IST

1. All India textile trade unions conference will take place in Coimbatore today.

2. CM M.K. Stalin will inaugurate buildings at Sai University, Chennai.

3. Reservoirs are overflowing due to continuous rains in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupatur and Tiruvannamalai districts. Crops and other damage were also reported in these districts.

4. Five persons were arrested in connection with the murder of an AIADMK functionary in Minjur, Chennai.

