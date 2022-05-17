Top news developments from Tamil Nadu today
Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today
1. All India textile trade unions conference will take place in Coimbatore today.
2. CM M.K. Stalin will inaugurate buildings at Sai University, Chennai.
3. Reservoirs are overflowing due to continuous rains in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupatur and Tiruvannamalai districts. Crops and other damage were also reported in these districts.
4. Five persons were arrested in connection with the murder of an AIADMK functionary in Minjur, Chennai.
