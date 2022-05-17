Tamil Nadu

Top news developments from Tamil Nadu today

Rain lashes Madurai on May 16, 2022.

Rain lashes Madurai on May 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: Ashok R

1. All India textile trade unions conference will take place in Coimbatore today.

2. CM M.K. Stalin will inaugurate buildings at Sai University, Chennai.

3. Reservoirs are overflowing due to continuous rains in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupatur and Tiruvannamalai districts. Crops and other damage were also reported in these districts.

4. Five persons were arrested in connection with the murder of an AIADMK functionary in Minjur, Chennai.

Read more news on Tamil Nadu here.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2022 9:30:48 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-news-developments-may-17-2022/article65421767.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY