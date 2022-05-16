Top news developments from Tamil Nadu today

Tamil Nadu Bureau May 16, 2022 09:12 IST

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today

Public gathered in front of the stone quarry at Adaimithippaankulam near Tirunelveli on May 15, 2022 | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

1. Rescue operation to save three trapped workers continues at the quarry mishap site in Tirunelveli where NDRF personnel arrived last night. 2. AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam has appealed to DMK to take steps to get the price of cotton yarn reduced. 3. Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu will visit the Nilgiris today. 4. Rain accompanied by strong winds has disrupted power supply in many parts of the Erode district. Heavy rains also expected in Salem. 5. Three children who went missing from a special home in Nungambakkam were traced and rescued from Coimbatore. 6. Jallikattu to be held at Viralimalai in Pudukottai district. 7. The CCB of Tambaram police has arrested three persons for allegedly grabbing land worth ₹50 crore by fraudulent method in Chennai. Read more news on Tamil Nadu here.



