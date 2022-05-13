Tamil Nadu

Top news developments from Tamil Nadu today

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi. File.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi. File. | Photo Credit: Srinivasan KV

1. Tamil Nadu Governor will take part in the Bharathiar University convocation ceremony.

2. Minister K. N. Nehru to inspect land at Salem for establishing textile park.

3. Jallikattu to be held at Pappanviduthi village in Pudukottai district today.

4. Tamil Nadu Speaker M. Appavu to participate in ‘‘Paddy Fest’ to be held in Palayamkottai today.

