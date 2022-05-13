Top news developments from Tamil Nadu today

May 13, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi. File. | Photo Credit: Srinivasan KV

1. Tamil Nadu Governor will take part in the Bharathiar University convocation ceremony. 2. Minister K. N. Nehru to inspect land at Salem for establishing textile park. 3. Jallikattu to be held at Pappanviduthi village in Pudukottai district today. 4. Tamil Nadu Speaker M. Appavu to participate in ‘‘Paddy Fest’ to be held in Palayamkottai today. Read more news on Tamil Nadu here.



