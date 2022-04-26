Top Tamil Nadu news developments of the day

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on April 26, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. The Highways department will introduce internal auditing, by which its nine wings will audit each other’s works before bills are passed. This is a fall out of an issue in Karur district where the contractor was paid before completion of the work.

2. Former AIADMK spokesperson Pugazhendi to appear before the Arumughaswamy Commission.

3. TN BJP president K. Annamalai will host an Iftar for his party cadres.

4. IIT Madras will celebrate its Institute day

5. A female pregnant elephant was found dead in Pethikuttai reserve forest area in Sirumugai forest range, carcass to be autopsied.

6. Class 10 and 12 CBSE Board exams for minor subjects to commence today.

